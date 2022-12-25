Saint Nicholas and his eight tiny reindeer were reported roving all over the Tri-State on Saturday night.
Insomniacs and curious children called in to the paper to tell of their sightings of the jolly old elf.
Each incredible account is unbelievable to the naysayers, but for those who believe in the magic of the season, it’s the wondrous truth.
Here’s what we heard over the weekend:
Johnny, 6, Ashland
Johnny reports he tried to stay up all night for Santa Claus, but fell asleep around 10 p.m. However, at about 2 in the morning on Christmas Day, he heard his trusty dog Bandit howl in the living room.
Johnny rushed out into saw Father Christmas filling the stockings on the fireplace. Santa Claus winked at the little boy and motioned for him to go to bed. The boy did so — interestingly, he reported Santa Claus was smoking a pipe that emitted vapor, which indicates the O.G. delivery man is kicking the tobacco habit.
Virginia, 10, Flatwoods
Little Virginia’s older sister told her there was no such thing as Santa Claus, that her parents were really the ones buying the presents and putting them under the tree. So she took some of her mother’s yarn and set up a trip in the hallway.
Like clockwork, the trip went off, knocking over a cup and she cracked the door to see her mother walking towards to the den holding a stack of wrapped packages. Disappointed, Virginia crawled into bed.
Staring out the window, she saw a marvelous thing — a sleigh with deer flew in the air and landed on the neighbor’s house across the street. She watched a rotund man get out of the sleigh and shimmy down the chimney. In and out in a flash, Virginia then heard a thump on top of her roof. When she awoke in the morning, her sister had a lump of coal in her stocking.
Beverly, 46, Huntington
Beverly was working the graveyard shift at a gas station on the outskirt of the Jewel City when she had a peculiar customer roll in. With a red cap and a white beard and rosy cheeks, he walked quickly into the store and straight into the restroom.
She glanced outside to see what he was driving, only to find eight reindeer, a sleigh and a sack full of toys parked by a pump. Before she could think, Jolly St. Nick was at the counter with a Coca-Cola in hand.
He handed her a $20, she broke change and he left a candy cane for her troubles.
Jayden, 8, Grayson
Jayden was sad because her family had moved and it was the first time they lived in a house without a chimney. Her brothers and sisters told her it would be OK, that Santa would find a way just like he does for all the boys and girls living in houses without chimneys.
But that didn’t cheer Jayden up — she was sure Santa would skip them this year. That very night, her mother sat the family down and watched “The Santa Clause” with Tim Allen, to show that Santa will make a magic chimney if need be.
After everyone went to sleep, Jayden got up and snuck into the living room, where she laid on the couch next to the milk and cookies.
And that’s when she saw the wildest thing of all — the wall transformed into a chimney and there was the Claus. In hushed tones, he said to her, “St. Nick never forgets, no matter what, you’ll still get your gifts.”
He bit into a cookie and took a nip of milk and he scurried up the “chimney” as if he were silk.
Chester, 52, I-64
Chester had a long-haul route coming from Roanoke, Virginia, clear out to St. Louis. He’d been trucking ever since he turned 21 — he measured his life in miles, not years.
He’d seen his fair share of the road — wrecks and fights and quite a few aged hot dogs on the rollers.
But Chester never saw anything like what he saw around Morehead, when Santa Claus passed him doing 100 mph as he pulled up a hill, leaving a sprinkle of fairy dust in his wake.
Chester said he pulled over after that and took a nap, believing he’d been on the road entirely too long. When he awoke a few hours later, he found a couple of jingle bells embedded in the grill of his truck.