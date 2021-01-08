Armstrong All-Stars

From left to right Kaylee Christian, Addyson Mills, Aspen Morgan and Khloe Freeman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ASHLAND Four students at Armstrong Studio were chosen as Armstrong All-Star Kentucky State Champions.

They are:

• Kaylee Christian, 16. She has competed for seven years and is a six-time Kentucky All-Star Team member, 10-time USTA state champion, four-time runner up national champion and the Bronze Winner with Junior Olympics.

• Addyson Mills, 8. She has competed for four years. This is her first year as a Kentucky All-Star team member.

• Aspen Morgan,5. She has competed for three years. She is a two-time USTA state Champion and this is her first year as a Kentucky All-Star team member.

• Khloe Freeman, 6. She has competed for three years. She is a three-time USTA state champion and this is her first year as a Kentucky All-Star Team Member.

Coaches Bobbie White and Pennie Armstrong, who are twins, have coached for 52 years, teaching children 3 to 18 power tumbling, trampoline and double mini from beginner to elite, practicing up to four nights a week.

