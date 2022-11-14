SUMMIT Armco built Boyd County.
While the glory days are long gone, there are still men and women around who for generations gave their blood, sweat and tears to the steel mills.
A.W. White worked at Armco for 32 years as a switch operator for the hundreds of miles of tracks used to move steel around.
"I seen the heyday," he said. "It was a good place to work and it had its moments."
On Monday, that grit and determination was honored with the unveiling of an old Armco sign at Armco Park in Summit.
Mel Smith, who still works at the site of the old blast furnace buttoning up the close-up of the operation, said he found the old sign inside a building in 2019, right before Cleveland Cliffs bought it.
"It was all parts and pieces," he said.
So he called the then newly minted Judge-Executive Eric Chaney to check it out. Chaney said he was all about putting it somewhere, but he wasn't quite sure where.
After working with Young Signs — who put it up originally back in the day — the sign was erected at Armco Park.
"Industry was a big part of my life," Chaney said. "I work at Marathon and my brother works there. We are the fourth generation to work there. So I know how important it is to work where your dad worked, and where his dad worked. Armco was a foundational cornerstone for Boyd County."
Smith and his brothers come from a long line of Armco men, with their father and their grandfather working at the mill.
Orville Smith, Mel's brother, said they "all worked, begged and pleaded" to get the sign up.
"It's great to see this up here," he said.
(606) 326-2653 |