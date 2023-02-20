CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man was indicted last week on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation after a fight with a neighbor over dog care, according to police.
According to an arrest citation, an officer with Ashland Police Department responded to a Gla-Low apartment in the 1100 block of Stella Drive on Feb. 8 in response to an assault.
Once on scene, the victim reported that the incident took place over a puppy that she and Christopher M. Thompson, 43, were taking turns caring for.
When the victim told Thompson that she wanted to be the sole provider for the puppy, he became angry, forcing himself into her home and strangling her with both hands, according to the report.
The officer reported that the victim had visible redness on her neck and a bleeding scrape on her left wrist sustained when Thompson shoved her back into a stairwell.
According to court records, while under arrest, Thompson admitted to shoving the victim but denied strangling her.
Thompson was booked into Boyd County Detention Center in the evening hours of Feb. 8.
Thompson has now been indicted, meaning a grand jury has reviewed evidence of the case and found sufficient evidence for the Commonwealth to pursue the charges.
First-degree burglary is a class B felony in Kentucky and is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
Thompson will appear in Boyd County Circuit Court for arraignment on Feb. 23.