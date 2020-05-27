ASHLAND An Ashland woman is accused of stabbing her “long-time live-in paramour” in the leg during an argument over a cell phone.
Her lover of 10 years told police the two were fighting Monday evening over a cell phone she wanted but he didn't have, according to the criminal citation.
Police said Vanessa D. Darby, 42, grabbed a black folding knife, and then stabbed her boyfriend in the left leg before taking off from their home in the 1700 block of Maple Tree Court. The victim was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment, according to the citation.
Kentucky State Police found Darby two hours later on Pine Street, sitting on the front porch of a local business, court records show. Troopers found the knife and a blood-stained dress in her handbag, the citation states.
Darby told troopers her boyfriend had assaulted her, so she stabbed him in self-defense, records show. Troopers noted they could not find any defensive wounds or injuries on Darby besides a cut near her thumb.
Darby was later booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree assault. Online jail records do not show bond has been set in her case.
