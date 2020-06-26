GREENUP A Greenup County judge sentenced an Argillite man to 10 years in prison in connection with the 2016 killing of Todd Anthony Rowe.
Johnny Bill Clark, 52, of Argillite, was sentenced June 18 by Circuit Judge Bob Conley, following a plea agreement struck in February.
Per the agreement, Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and two counts of evidence tampering.
His son, J.D. Clark, was convicted by a jury in 2017. He is serving a 35-year bid for first-degree murder and evidence tampering.
The Clarks killed Rowe in 2017 following a scuffle during an evening of drinking. The younger Clark shot Rowe in the chest with a shotgun. Rowe was later shot in the head. A third shot was fired, according to witnesses, but it’s unclear who fired it.
Johnny Bill Clark may have held Rowe down when J.D. Clark shot him, according to the Commonwealth’s theory of the case.
Following J.D. Clark’s conviction, a special prosecutor was brought into the case, causing a delay in taking the elder Clark to trial.
Rowe was dating Samantha Clark, the daughter of Johnny and sister of J.D.
