The Center for Rural Development has selected area students to participate in its summer leadership programs.
Participating in Rogers Scholars will be:
• Hope Smallwood, a sophomore at Boyd County High School and daughter of James and Kelly Smallwood of Catlettsburg.
• Isabel Hensley, a sophomore at Rose Hill Christian School and daughter of Bill and Heather Hensley of Ashland.
• Emersyn Elliott, a sophomore at East Carter High School and daughter of Melissa and Jason Elliott, of Grayson.
• Jennifer Nguyen, also a sophomore at East Carter High School and daughter of Wayne Nguyen and Cindy Ngo of Grayson.
• Hayden Watkin, a Rowan County High School student, son of Cecil Watkins and Dr. Denise Watkins of Morehead.
• A.J. Conyers, Rowan County High School student, son of Andrew and Linda Conyers, of Mount Sterling.
The intensive, one-week summer program, scheduled for June 5 through 10 at Morehead State University and July 24 through 29 on the campus of Lindsey WIlson College, provides leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
Selected for the 17th annual Rogers Explorers Program are:
• Lilah Thornbury, a student at Boyd County Middle School and daughter of Shawn and Julie Thornsbury of Ashland.
• Caroline Yates, a student at Boyd County Middle School and daughter of Donald Yates II of Ashland.
• Cadee Crum, an eighth-grader at East Carter Middle School and daughter of Lauren and Rebecca Crum of Grayson
• Cerella Williams, an eighth-grader at East Carter Middle School and daughter of Michael and Brooke Williams of Olive Hill.
• Joslyn Ashley, eighth-grader at Rowan County Middle School, daughter of Jennifer and Rex Clark of Morehead.
• Bram Bloomfield, eighth-grader at Rowan County Middle School, son of Kendall and Michelle Bloomfield of Morehead.
• Ryan Yang, eighth-grader at Rowan County Middle School, son of Ming Zheng of Morehead.
• Reese Eldridge, eighth-grader at Lakeside Christian Academy, daughter of Adam and Tarah Eldridge of Morehead.
Rogers Explorers, open to eighth-grade students in southern and eastern Kentucky interested in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM, is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments.
Emily Elam, a current senior at Rowan County Senior High School, was selected to represent Rowan County in The Center’s Alumni Mentoring Program. She will volunteer this summer as a mentor for the Rogers Explorers program. She is a past participant of both the Rogers Explorers and Rogers Scholars programs. She is the daughter Jim and Kim Elam of West Liberty.
Two students from Rowan County were selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute – Emma Lewis, a student at Lakeside Christian Academy and daughter of William and Amy Lewis of Morehead; and Sallie Robbins, a student at Rowan County Senior High School and daughter of Jenny and Chris Robbins of Morehead.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.