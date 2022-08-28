ASHLAND The 35th Anniversary class of The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts concluded its historic second session on July 30, with students from Boyd and Greenup counties participating.
Ashland Blazer High School students who attended include Caroline Pullem, film and photography, and Devoyne Montgomery, instrumental music.
Attending from Russell High School was Brooklyn Tackett, dance.
The program doubled in class size from previous years, thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12-July 2; Session 2: July 10-30) with students divided into each. Both sessions were at The University of Kentucky.
During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Special activities and performances for GSA 2022 included a visit from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a trip to Louisville for a free showing of the touring Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker, pianist and author Harry Pickens, and a variety of Kentucky-based arts and culture organizations, including the Muhammad Ali Center, Pones Dance Company, Flamenco Louisville and Clear Creek Collective.