Several students in the area have been selected for The Center for Rural Development's youth programs.
Boyd County
Two sophomores at Paul G. Blazer High School and Boyd County High School will join high school students from across southern and eastern Kentucky this summer for the 26th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.
Dirk Hay II is the son of Dirk and Amy Hay of Catlettsburg. Audrey Clark is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Clark of Catlettsburg.
Stephen “Andrew” Newell, an eighth-grader at Rose Hill Christian School, was selected for the 18th annual Rogers Explorers Program. Newell is the son of Stephen and Clarinda Newell of Oldtown.
Greenup County
Brayleigh Boggs, a sophomore at East Carter High School, will be a Rogers Scholar this year. Boggs is the daughter of Michelle and Jesse Boggs of Grayson.
Kara Mabry and Maddyson Flannery, two eighth-graders at East Carter Middle School, were selected for the Rogers Explorers Program. Mabry is the daughter of Alysha Smith and Michael Mabry of Grayson. Flannery is the daughter of Treva and Eric Flannery of Grayson.
Rowan County
Mia Carver, a sophomore at Rowan County Senior High School, will be a part of the Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Carver is the daughter of Brandy and Jamey Carver of Morehead.
Three eighth-graders at Rowan County Middle School were selected for the Rogers Explorers Program.
Ella Jenkins is the daughter of Phillip and Melissa Jenkins of Morehead. Annamarie Schroeder is the daughter of Chris and Kendra Schroeder of Clearfield. Ava Carver is the daughter of Brandy and Jamey Carver of Morehead.
Bram Bloomfield, a freshman at Rowan County Senior High School, was selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. Bloomfield is the son of Kendall and Michelle Bloomfield of Morehead.
The Rogers Scholars program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.
The program will be June 4-9 at Morehead State University and June 25-30 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in southern and eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
The free, three-day program allows students to experience hands-on assignments.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in southern and eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.