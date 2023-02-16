Local superintendents made the decision Thursday afternoon to dismiss students early due to flood concerns.
Greenup County Schools announced they would dismiss at 1:30 due to rapidly filling creeks, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
Moresea said that bus routes were certainly a component of the concern, but she also focused on the safety of student drivers at Greenup County High School.
Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said several areas in Boyd County posed a flood risk to students including those that live on Route 5, U.S. 168, and in the Rush area.
"We had just checked the creeks," Boblett said before announcing the 1:30 dismissal of students, agreeing with Moresea, that creeks were filling rapidly.
"Our buses won't drive through any water, so the process will take a while," said Boblett, saying due to bus driver shortages, Boyd schools have to be dismissed in stages.
Boblett said buses will begin with preschool and elementary students, but given the time consumed with having to take alternate routes, Boblett wasted no time in dismissing students to avoid drivers facing water covered roadways in the dark.
Out in Carter County, Superintendent Paul Green spoke with The Daily Independent while actively dismissing students around 1 p.m.
Multiple roadways in flood prone areas are already covered, according to Green.
