ASHLAND A new resource is available to those looking for outdoor activities that are close to home.
Michelle Hudson of Huntington, who teaches at Marshall School of Medicine, said she came to the area for specific reasons.
“I was drawn to this region of the country because of the plethora of nearby outdoor recreation options,” she said, citing the New River Gorge as a prime area for outdoor activities.
She has created Tri-State Outdoors Recreational Guide, which can be viewed at kyohwvrecreation.org.
“I created the guide as a community service project with the goal of helping people become more aware of the numerous activities our region has to offer locally and within a two-hour drive of the Huntington-Ashland metro area,” Hudson, a 38-year-old avid hiker and kayaker, said.
She said she spent more than 40 hours putting together the information for the site, looking to Google keyword searches for much information, as well as “Dave Tripping’” books by Dave Lavender.
“An appreciation for the outdoors was instilled during my childhood,” she said.
She said the pandemic has kept her close to home, allowing her more time to explore the local outdoors scene.
“While researching potential hiking and water trails, I became inspired to start this guide,” she said.
She said some of her favorite spots are close to home.
“We live on the South Side of Huntington and are fortunate to be near both the Huntington Museum of Art and Ritter Park,” Hudson said. “Both sites have trails that are great when you want to get in a short hike after work.
“Grayson Lake is our favorite local spot to kayak because of the beautiful cliff views.”
She said she’s gotten good feedback on the amount of information the website provides. She said she also believes she’s enlightened a number of locals about opportunities close by.
“By compiling information into a regional guide, I hope to make it easier for locals and visitors to take advantage of the numerous outdoors activities we have locally,” she said.
(606) 326-2661 |