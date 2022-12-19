Aside from the unusual low number of bookings in Greenup County, the weekend before Christmas went as typical for most area jails.
Bench warrants and failure-to-appears make up the majority of infractions with a few assaults and DUIs thrown in the mix.
The people appearing below are merely accused of crimes and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Hailey Schoch, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger.
• Nathaniel A. Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal inmate held in transit.
• Leroy A. Houchin, 55, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a sole count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Andrea J. Poole, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting item(s) totaling between $1,000 and $10,000 and altering, forging, or counterfeiting lottery tickets.
• Richard D. Webb, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Christopher Tolliver, 56, of Ashland was booked on Saturday for contempt of court.
• Lowell F, Ratliff, 41, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was booked Sunday for contempt of court.
• Sierra M. Hoose, 21, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a sole count of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Aaron D. Salyer, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday and charged with non-payment of court costs.
• James A. Shepherd, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree strangulation and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Paul E. Weis, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcoholic beverage, speeding and driving on a suspended license.
• Delores J. McCoy, 49, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Big Sandy Regional
• Cody P. Ferrell, 26, of Sumerco, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of failure to appear and identity theft.
• Hansel R. Wiley, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree bail jumping.
• John M. May, 50, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and improper passing.
• Jeremy T. Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a charge of simple possession methamphetamine.
• Donald G. Webb, 37, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree assault, simple possession methamphetamine, opiates and heroin and DUI.
• William J. Bryant, 49, of Morehead, was booked Friday on failure to appear and failure to pay court costs.
• Kenneth L. Fitch, 48, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of tampering with physical evidence, trafficking methamphetamine and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kimberly M. Fitch, 54, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of tampering with physical evidence, trafficking methamphetamine and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Roy R. Prater, 43, of East Point, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree robbery.
• Lyla Stumbo, 45, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a sole count of non-payment of court costs.
• Anthony D. Saylor, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
Carter County
• Danny E. Withrow, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Tytus Shields, 34, of Parkersburg, was booked Friday as a federal inmate held in transit.
• Lisa G. Sallie, 58, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Joseph A. Fultz, 57, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Matthew K. Bailey, 34, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
Greenup County
• Nathaniel M. Clark, 38, of Wurtland, was booked Saturday on a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse.
• Aaron W. Cooper, 26, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on a sole count of fourth-degree assault with no medical attention required.
Rowan County
None of this weekend's intake could be gathered due to technical issues with the jail's website.
