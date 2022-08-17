ASHLAND Kentucky health officials report 11 cases of monkeypox in the state, most of them in Louisville.
“It’s not a disease that is spread as easily as COVID,” said Matt Anderson, director of Ashland-Boyd County Health Department.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Touching objects, fabrics such as clothing, bedding or towels, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox also can transmit monkeypox, as can contact with respiratory secretions.
Anderson said residents of the area shouldn’t be alarmed, but his department is aware of it and has plans to “attack it head-on” using guidance from the CDC and state health officials. He said the health department is in communication with King’s Daughters Medical Center and are preparing in case of an outbreak in the Tri-State.
Wyoming is the only state that has not reported a case of monkeypox, according to current figures from the CDC. Figures show West Virginia has four reported cases, the closest of which is in Kanawha County. Ohio has 101 cases, with a concentration in the Cleveland area. New York has the most cases, with 2,376.
Monkeypox is caused by a virus closely related to the smallpox virus, according to the World Health Organization. It was first discovered in 1958 and first seen in humans in 1970 in Africa. There is no cure, but a vaccine exists.
Symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC, may include a rash appearing on genitals, hands, feet, chest, face or mouth resembling pimples or blisters and causing pain or itch; fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, back ache, headache and respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. If flu-like symptoms occur, a rash will likely develop within four days.
Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Those with symptoms should avoid close contact, including sex or being intimate with anyone, until checked by a health care provider.