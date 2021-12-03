Following a few weeks of seemingly reaching a plateau, or even a descent, the number of daily COVID-19 cases is climbing again in northeastern Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 144 cases in its latest release, which included cases from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. The health department also announced two COVID-positive deaths. A 48-year-old male and a 68-year-old male have died after having tested positive. There have been 116 COVID-positive deaths in Boyd County.
The age range of the latest cases is 3 weeks old to 89 years old. Two females are hospitalized. The Boyd County Detention Center is dealing with three new cases.
There have been 8,969 total cases involving Boyd County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported a large increase in cases, according to its Facebook page.
The statement reads as follows:
“Lawrence County’s incidence rate is currently 76.5 and going up quickly. The county’s vaccination rate is low at 49.23% of the population. We encourage you to take extra precautions — stay 6 feet apart in public settings, wear a mask in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings (and) if you feel sick — get tested and stay home. Most importantly, get vaccinated. Boosters are now recommended for everyone over the age of 18.”
Lawrence County’s health department listed 86 new cases from Nov. 23-29. That includes 17 fully vaccinated patients.
There have been 2,849 total cases in Lawrence County, including 2,741 recoveries and 49 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 25 new cases on Wednesday and 26 more on Thursday. There have been 71 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter Countians.
Over the past seven days, there have been 122 positive COVID cases. Of those, 25 patients were fully vaccinated. None of those 25 are hospitalized.
The Greenup County Health Department had not yet released its weekly report as of 5 p.m. Friday.