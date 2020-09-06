The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced eight more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 293.
Six males, ages 26, 26, 79, 36, 47 and 8, are each in home isolation. A 37-year-old female and a 21-year-old female are in respective home isolation.
The Greenup County Health Department reported double figures in new cases on Saturday, a common occurrence amid a week with a large number of additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
There were 10 new cases, according to the health department, of COVID-19, pushing the county’s tally to 275 — 186 have recovered.
The newest cases involve seven females, ages 27, 31, 22, 6, 60, 61 and 18, and three males, ages 73, 60 and 6.
Fifty-three of the active cases involve Oakmont Manor residents. One former Oakmont resident has died. It’s the fourth COVID-related death recorded by the Greenup County Health Department.
One Greenup County Detention Center inmate has tested positive. Four employees tested positive earlier in the week.
Carter County’s health department reported zero new cases, leaving the county’s total at 130 — 114 are recovered.