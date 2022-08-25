HUNTINGTON Several Kentucky artists have works featured in the Tri-State Arts Association’s Biennial Exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The exhibit features 71 pieces of art by 60 artists, including Leigh Ann Adkins of Ashland, acrylic; Sue Christian of Morehead, photography; Sinclaire Dorsey of Morehead, charcoal; Santha Gwyn of Greenup, graphite and pencil, winner of Best of Show; Quinn Maher of Morehead, ceramic; Joe Sartor of Morehead, acrylic, winner of two Honorable Mentions and a Purchase Award; Michael Sexton of Ashland, oil; Tanya Warwick of Argillite, mosaic; Gina Wilkinson of Lexington, acrylic; and Tom Worden of Ashland, photography.
The show will end on Sunday.