Sheila K. Smith, 77, of Ashland, Ky., passed away October 19, 2021 in Kingsbrook nursing home followed by an extended illness. Sheila was born August 13, 1944 in Ashland, Ky. Preceding her death was her husband James G. Smith "Snuffy" . Surviving are 3 children, 6 Grandchildren and 7 great g…