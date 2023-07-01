LOUISA Addiction Recovery Care will kick off the summer with its inaugural alumni cookout today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yatesville Lake.
According to a news release, all who have completed a residential or outpatient treatment program at one of ARC’s facilities across Kentucky are invited to attend.
The event is at Yatesville Lake Amphitheatre (Shelter No. 3), Lawrence County Wilderness Park. It’s at 77 Wilderness Road in Louisa.
“As we prepare to celebrate our freedom as a nation, ARC alumni will gather to celebrate their freedom from addiction,” says Vanessa Keeton, an ARC alumna who now serves as the company’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Recovery is a beautiful thing that brings people together from all walks of life. We’re looking forward to honoring the progress and successes of the many people who have walked through our doors and changed their lives for the better.”
According to the release, ARC provides treatment services to about 2,000 clients daily and has served more than 50,000 clients since opening its doors in 2010.