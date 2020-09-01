SPRINGFIELD A new rehabilitation and job training center is in the works for central Kentucky.
The Addiction Recovery Care’s highly regarded Crisis to Career center will open in the former St. Catharine’s College campus.
Washington Facility and Land Company and ARC reached an agreement in May, but were waiting for a zoning permit before moving forward. The public meeting for the permit was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
During the Aug. 27 public meeting, the Springfield Board of Zoning Adjustments unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit. To maintain the permit, ARC must annually provide a copy of required certifications or licenses.
As property owners, WFLC believes ARC will prove to be a long-term partner and asset for the region, which is known for its family values, work ethic and compassion, a representative of WFLC said.
“When we purchased this property in 2018, our plan was to bring some life back to this facility and add value to the community,” said Jake Schirmer, CEO of The Walker Company, which manages the facility. “ARC will occupy the property promptly, which means this beautiful campus will once again be productive — offering opportunity and jobs for the region and the state.”
Tim Robinson, ARC’s founder and CEO, echoed those sentiments.
“We cannot wait to expand our programs into Springfield. This property will enable us to help so many more people while offering great jobs to residents in the area,” he said. “With this permit, we now have all the approvals needed to proceed.”
With headquarters in Louisa, ARC operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 16 eastern and central Kentucky counties, offering detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment, vocational rehabilitation and job training.
The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addictionologist, a Christ-centered spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care and vocational training opportunities for clients.
Success rates have been greater than 80% three years out.
Statistics show how much these facilities are needed in the state.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there were 25,428 admissions to Kentucky drug and alcohol rehab programs in 2018.
In 2017, 1,160 opioid-related deaths occurred in Kentucky, the fourth-highest rate in the United States. That translates to 27.9 deaths per 100,000 compared to the national average of 14.6 per 100,000.
ARC will first apply for an outpatient license, which will be followed soon by an application for inpatient services. The program is likely to hiare hundreds over the next year.
“We will hire personnel for a broad range of positions. From professional services to groundskeepers and from tech support to cooks. We will depend on the Springfield community to keep our program running,” said Robinson.
The economic impact of the facility is estimated to increase exponentially with an estimated payroll of more than $10 million pouring into the Springfield community.
WFLC will renovate the inside of the buildings to accommodate the program, including dormitories, dining halls, recreation areas and medical facilities.
Visit arccenters.com for more information about ARC.