Addiction Recovery Care is saying goodbye and wishing well to its Market CEO and the man who was responsible for leading the charge on the upcoming Bellefonte facility, but it moved quickly to fill the void.
ARC announced Tuesday that John Wilson, the CEO of ARC’s Crown Recovery Center in Springfield, will spearhead the Bellefonte project following Paul Andrews’ move to Acadia. Andrews will be a CEO/Division President of several states within that company, according to ARC.
Wilson has already opened a large campus for ARC and the organization is entrusting him to do the same at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital site.
Wilson is a former President of KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties), a former assistant county attorney and was a judge-executive for Garrard County.
Matt Brown, ARC’s Senior Vice President of Administration, said ARC is on track to complete the purchase in September, and will promptly work to transform the old OLBH campus into an ARC facility — just as it did with the 52 acres of St. Catharine’s College, turning it into Crown.
“This project is going to make a big difference in eastern Kentucky,” Brown said.
Wilson called Crown “the blueprint for what we hope to accomplish at Bellefonte.”
ARC CEO Tim Robinson recruited Wilson to be a part of ARC because of his skill set and passion, Wilson said.
“It really is an epidemic,” Wilson said. “We’re not going to be able to arrest our way out of addiction. It causes problems in our communities, and families are being divided. There’s a way we can address this, and it’s not all through jails, but it’s through treatment. … Long-term treatment is the best option.”
Wilson said he is constantly inspired by ARC’s crisis-to-career model, and the resulting success stories.
“We are one of the largest second-chance employers in Kentucky,” Wilson said.
Brown said he predicts a smooth transition regarding the Bellefonte project’s leadership. Other ARC employees are in place to handle Wilson’s Crown-specific duties while he takes on this new task. He’s looking forward to working with folks in northeastern Kentucky, he said.
“The hospitality in Boyd and Greenup counties is palpable, and (ARC is) very excited to be there,” Wilson said. “Obviously there is a very big need for it in northeastern Kentucky.”
(606) 326-2664 |