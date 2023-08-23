LOUISA Addiction Recovery Care has landed on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for the third consecutive year, according to a news release.
Two of ARC’s residential treatment centers for women — Karen’s Place Maternity Center and Beth’s Blessing — made the list.
According to the release, the America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation’s top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition.
Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:
• Recommendations from peers: More than 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.
• Quality score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.
• Accreditation score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers
Karen’s Place Maternity Center — in Ashland — provides treatment for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders. KPMC is on the campus of King’s Daughters Medical Center and welcomes up to 21 mothers and expectant mothers at a time.
Named for a Clay County native who found recovery and later died in a crash involving a drunk driver, Beth’s Blessing is located in Annville. The residential facility offers client assessment and evaluation, medical stabilization, group therapy, educational programming, integrated mental health services for co-occurring disorders, wellness activities and more for women diagnosed with substance use disorders, according to the release.