LOUISA Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced the promotion of Scott Robinson to Senior Vice President of Business Development in a press release on Thursday.
“I’ve been privileged to be a part of the mission here at ARC for over a decade,” said Robinson. “Every day I get to work alongside colleagues and partners who remind me why the work we do is so important. As Senior Vice President of Business Development, I remain committed to bringing ARC’s lifesaving services to new parts of Kentucky and beyond so that more of our community members can find hope, healing and life after addiction.”
According to the release, Robinson has been a vital part of Addiction Recovery Care since its earliest years. In 2012, he helped open ARC’s first outpatient center and guided the organization through the process to become one of Kentucky’s first licensed Behavioral Health Organization entities. He has been instrumental in helping ARC grow in Kentucky and across state lines so that ARC can serve even more individuals struggling with substance use disorders, stated the release.
“Our mission at ARC is to create opportunities for people to discover hope and live their God-given destiny, and Scott has continued to live this mission both at work and in his community,” said Matt Brown, ARC’s Chief Administration Officer. “As one of ARC’s longest tenured employees, Scott has been integral to the creation and implementation of many of ARC’s innovative businesses and programs in Kentucky and beyond, and we’re thankful to have him on our team.”
