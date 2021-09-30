RUSSELL The proposed drug rehabilitation center at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is on track to be fully operational within a year to 18 months, a director at Addiction Recovery Center told the Russell Rotary Club on Thursday.
Paul Andrews, ARC Market CEO for the North East Region, is on a tour-de-force in the community, meeting and greeting folks to tell let them know about plans ARC has for the facility.
For you basketball fans out there, he is the same Paul Andrews who sank the “shot heard around Kentucky” at the 1982 Boys Sweet Sixteen championship game from halfcourt at the buzzer, lifting Laurel County to a 53-51 defeat of North Hardin.
He later went on to play for coaches Joe B. Hall and Eddie Sutton at the University of Kentucky.
While a few other teammates pursued professional basketball, Andrews said he was attracted to hospital marketing after watching his father's 45-year health care career.
Working primarily in Louisville, Andrews said he did a stint in Florida as the CEO of two hospitals. That came to a head after some troubles at home, he joked.
“I walked into the bedroom and saw my wife, who I met at UK, wearing a Florida Gators shirt,” he said. “I knew right then we needed to go back to Kentucky.”
Andrews said he was approached by ARC CEO and founder Tim Robinson after 12 years as the CEO of Brook Hospitals.
“I was happy with where I was, but hearing the vision from Tim and the plans he had not only to expand in Kentucky, but beyond, I was sold,” Andrews said. “I've been here going on three months and I’ve enjoyed my tenure here so far.”
At the Rotary Club Thursday, Andrews said the ARC project cleared a major hurdle of having a needs assessment approved by the state for acute care — meaning emergency psychiatric care and drug and alcohol detoxification. The state identified 64 beds for the facility — 40 for psychiatric, 24 for substance abuse.
“Whenever you have one of those assessments done, there's a public comment period and some people — many times a competitor — will comment to oppose it. I’ve been on both sides of that in my career.”
While that’s a major hurdle, Andrews said ARC is still conducting due diligence with Bellefonte property owner Mercy Health and still needs to clear regulatory hurdles before getting open for business.
On the residential treatment side — long-term treatment after an alcoholic or addict has undergone detox — Andrews said the number of beds has yet to be determined, as the regulations are different. He did estimate it in the hundreds.
In total, Andrews confirmed there would be 250-300 jobs as a result of the facility, ranging from physicians to nurses to peer support specialists and counselors. He said ARC will make it a priority to hire from the local area, but did note the nationwide nursing shortage and the specializations needed could result in folks from out of town being hired and moving to the area.
Before bidding the Rotary Club adieu, Andrews stressed that he is available for any questions and wants to have the community’s input before “we have the first patient walk through the doors.”
“We want to hear from you, we’re asking for your input,” he said. “We want to work with this community and form partnerships.”
Andrews was joined by ARC’s Gray Tomblyn and attorney Jonathan Gay.
(606) 326-2653 |