RUSSELL Addiction Recovery Care will conduct a presentation on its plans for a drug rehabilitation center at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Russell Mayor Ron Simpson.
Last month, the city council voted to hold a special meeting for the presentation, but the location was still up in the air — Simpson confirmed Wednesday that the meeting will be at the Russell City building starting at 6 p.m.
Simpson said the meeting will start with a presentation by ARC, followed by questions from the city council. After that, the floor will be open to members of the public.
Simpsons stressed that he wants to hear from residents and property owners within the city limits of Russell.
"I don't want people from Washington, D.C., or Washington state, for that matter, throwing their two cents into it," Simpson said. "We want to hear from people here in the city."
Simpson said he wants the public to avoid redundancies in the questions, so he asked that questions only be asked of topics that weren't covered in the presentation or in the questioning by public officials.
Members of the public will be limited to three to five minutes per question. The meeting will also be streamed live on the City of Russell's Facebook page. Simpson said they will also be fielding questions from residents there as well.
Talks for acquiring the property — paving the way for one of the largest facilities in the rehab's network — began in 2021. Following a tour by some members of the city council and other public officials, support for the rehab appeared high.
After a prolonged period of quiet — with blips of news here and there regarding the potential transaction — the drug rehabilitation center saw some backlash from the public during a hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission in November after it proposed a subdivision of the hospital's campus.
Residents, including city attorney Tracy Frye, spoke out against subdividing the property. Some proposed that a new hospital could be reopened, others cited concerns about recovering drug addicts potentially roaming the community.
On Wednesday, Simpson said he has not heard a recommendation from the joint planning commission on the subdivision proposal. He said if he hadn't heard anything by Thursday, he would call and find out.
At next week's meeting, Simpson said the city council will be making no decisions.
