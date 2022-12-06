RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to tentatively schedule a presentation by Addiction Recovery Care regarding its potential plans for the former Our Lady of Bellefonte campus on Jan. 10, 2023.
With the caveat that times could change depending on scheduling, the meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. in the Russell City Council chambers, according to Mayor Ron Simpson.
However, if it looks like turnout is large, Simpson said the venue could change to accommodate more people.
Simpson said the special called meeting would include a presentation by ARC, followed by questions from the council, then questions from the public.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s city council meeting:
- The council honored outgoing councilmembers Sissy Shaffer and Ryan Biederman. Shaffer served 35 years on the council, while Biederman only served two before calling it quits. Both councilmembers thanked the public, the city and those they served alongside for the opportunity to serve.
- The council voted unanimously on second reading an ordinance to annex the old AK Steel property, to meet a Dec. 31, 2022 deadline with the state.
- The council also voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to sign for a $1.5 million line of credit with First and Peoples Bank for waterline projects.
- The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.