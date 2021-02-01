In an effort to help people earn their high school equivalency diploma and change their lives for the better, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) has partnered with Kentucky Educational Television to offer access to KET’s FastForward preparation course to clients in ARC’s network of more than 28 addiction treatment centers, according to an ARC press release.
FastForward is an online learning system that prepares users for the GED test and other high-school equivalency exams and is proven effective — 90% of GED test-takers pass and earn a credential. The course is mobile friendly and offers individual learning plans that allow users to chart their progress.
ARC is a thought leader in addiction treatment, finding ways to maximize client potential with a nationally renowned Crisis to Career model. The company encourages growth both personally and professionally, offering and aiding in the search for second chance employment opportunities for its graduates.
“We must build a foundation of hope to maximize the potential of our clients,” said ARC Senior Vice President of Administration Matti Brown. “The success of those in recovery is predicated on education and vocational opportunities. The FastForward program opens the door — placing the first step right at their fingertips.”
Students can access the FastForward program on smartphones, tablets, or computers anytime, anywhere they have an internet connection. Additional program highlights include:
• Instruction across all four subjects and all GED test question types.
•Pretests to help generate a study plan and get right to the units with which they need the most practice.
•Interactive video lessons that offer lots of practice.
More information about the KET FastForward study system can be found at KET.org/FastForward.