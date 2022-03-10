Addiction Recovery Care finalized a purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, ARC announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Over the last several months, ARC has been in talks with local county and city of Russell officials, as well as residents, to inform them of what the organization is all about, and what would eventually be coming to the old Bellefonte Hospital site.
ARC backed up that speech with action, signing a letter of intent back in December and then this week inking the purchase agreement.
The new treatment center is expected to create about 250 jobs. ARC, based in Louisa, has facilities throughout the state with a purpose of helping thwart the opioid crisis. It implements a crisis-to-career model to transform lives.
“For many of our fellow Kentuckians, addiction and substance use continue to be a daily challenge,” said Tim Robinson, ARC’s president and CEO. “ARC remains committed to helping more of these men and women reach long-term recovery and showing them the many opportunities that await them in their next chapter of life.”
ARC plans to transform the site into a state-of-the-art, comprehensive treatment center for individuals impacted by substance use disorder. It combines treatment with job training to prepare people for “real life” after ARC.
Paul Andrews, Market CEO of ARC, is excited for the weeks and months ahead, he said.
“We will continue to work with local officials and community partners who have shown great support for ARC and our mission,” Andrews said. “We are confident in the positive impact this treatment center will bring, not only to Greenup County, but the entire commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Rep. Danny Bentley, R-98th District, called it “a great day for our community. This announcement brings the promise of a second chance not only for a facility that has served generations of our people, but also for those who will find recovery within its walls. It will also create a lot of good jobs.”
ARC has ideas of somewhat replicating the model it followed in Springfield, where it transformed the campus of St. Catharine College into a large facility for males. At Bellefonte, ARC officials have said it will treat both men and women.
“As we all know, substance abuse has taken a heavy toll on individuals and families in northeastern Kentucky,” said Sen. Robin Webb. “Addiction Recovery Care is a reputable treatment provider that brings jobs and experience to help those struggling with addiction.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said “second chances are possible,” and that this initiative will ensure that.
“This facility will also provide good jobs in this region, including opportunities for people in recovery looking for a fresh start,” Beshear said. “Thank you to ARC and its CEO Tim Robinson for working to build a better Kentucky for all.”
