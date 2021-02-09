FRANKFORT Appalachian Regional Commission is giving $2.5 million grants for two projects in eastern Kentucky that will upgrade waterlines and create an estimated 150 jobs.
The grant funding is administered by the state’s Department for Local Government. Grantees include the City of Cumberland and the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson.
Cumberland will use $500,000 for much-needed waterline improvements. They plan to upgrade 10,000 linear feet of distribution lines from the Cumberland Water Treatment Plant along U.S. Highway 119 and will connect the Letcher County Water and Sewer District with Cumberland’s system.
Construction also includes building two water pump stations and a 157,000-gallon water storage tank. These upgrades will prevent water loss, frequent waterline breaks and contamination. Upon completion, the upgrades will deliver better water service for five businesses and 200 households and provide new water service for 150 households in Collier’s Creek.
In addition to the ARC funding, the project also includes $800,000 in local funds for a total of $1.3 million in total project funding.
The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson was approved for $2 million to construct a 65,000-square-foot metal building on a build-ready site at the EastPark Industrial Center, an industrial site created through an interlocal agreement between Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties on the former site of a strip mine.
The incoming business will use the building for warehousing and distribution. The project will create 150 jobs and encourage new investment and economic development. In addition to the ARC funding, the Industrial Authority will also use $2.327 million in local funds for a total of $4.327 million for this phase of the project. The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority also received $1.5 million for the federal Abandoned Mine lands Pilot program for another portion of the project.
“These projects are great for eastern Kentucky and will provide better utility service, create jobs and foster real opportunity,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These advancements will help us sprint out of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and will help us build the stronger, better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”
Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene added, “ARC investments have transformed Appalachian communities for decades. These projects will make a real difference in eastern Kentucky because they are more than investments in infrastructure, they are investments in our families. Thanks to these projects, hundreds of Kentuckians will have better utility service and access to jobs in their community.”