An Addiction Recovery Care employee participated in a roundtable discussion in front of President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday.
Kenny Bearden, a Louisville Community Liaison at ARC, called it an amazing opportunity in a Facebook post. The goal of the session was to help de-criminalize substance abuse.
Bearden shared his story in front of Trump.
“I’m here today because I’m a man in recovery,” Bearden said.
Bearden, according to Facebook, started his job with ARC on June 8.
Six years sober, Bearden said he began dabbling in drug use at age 11. The habit became a serious addiction quickly.
“I’m one of those people that, once I put a mind- or mood-altering substance in my body, I cannot stop,” Bearden said in front of Trump.
From age 11-24, Bearden said he overdosed more than 30 times. At least a dozen times, he said, emergency responders saved his life by administering Narcan.
“My son would not have his father today if it wasn’t for the police officers and the men and women administering that Narcan,” Bearden said. “My son gets to have his dad today because of that. I get to help others along the way … because of people who have helped me along the way.”
Bearden told Trump he’s one semester away from earning a Bachelor’s degree in social work. He has full custody of his son. He’s making living helping other addicts and alcoholics.
“I’m living my purpose and my passion,” Bearden said.
“That’s fantastic, sir, fantastic,” Trump said.
