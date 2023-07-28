Addiction Recovery Care echoed the call of Dr. Rahul Gupta, President Joe Biden’s drug czar, made during a House oversight meeting on Thursday.
Dr. Gupta emphasized the need to address both mental illness and drug addiction simultaneously in order to reduce fentanyl deaths.
According to a press release, ARC agrees with Gupta’s testimony that “mental illness and drug addiction go hand in glove.”
“At ARC, we’ve seen an increase in the number of individuals entering treatment for substance use disorder who are also experiencing serious mental illness,” said Matt Brown’s ARC’s chief operating officer. “These clients require a higher level of care, and we want to ensure they have access to the treatment they need for the very best chance at long-term recovery.”
ARC will open its first inpatient psychiatric hospital — Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center — later this year in Greenup County. The goal is to better support individuals struggling with mental illness and substance use disorder.
Said Brown: “Kentuckians deserve high-quality, inclusive health care that meets their needs, no matter how complex. Our medical team is expanding their resources and knowledge daily so that they can improve our standard of care and better serve those struggling with a broader range of behavioral, mental and physical health conditions.”
Call (888) 351-1761 or visit arccenters.com for more information on ARC’s programs and services.