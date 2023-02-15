LOUISVILLE Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Wednesday that it has closed on its purchase of the former Spencerian College campus in Louisville, where it will open its first comprehensive residential treatment center in Jefferson County, according to a press release.
ARC’s “Crisis to Career” model is a four-phase, year-long program that combines substance use disorder treatment, primary care, counseling and peer support with life skills, education and job training to set up clients for long-term success, stated the release.
At the end of December 2022, the Jefferson County’s Coroner’s Office had reported 516 overdose deaths that year, with 100 still pending.
ARC hopes to start renovations on the Jefferson County property as early as this spring and will work toward an opening date in late 2023. The residential facility will create at least 40 jobs, including nurses, counselors, doctors, security and residential staff, according to the release.
ARC successfully opened its first outpatient program in Louisville, at 3001 Taylor Springs Drive, in February 2022.
ARC operates more than 30 treatment programs in 21 eastern and central Kentucky counties. Since opening the doors to their first residential treatment center in 2010, ARC has served more than 54,000 clients, said the release.