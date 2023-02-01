RUSSELL Addiction Recovery Care announced Wednesday that it has closed on the purchase of a portion of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, less than a week after the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission gave the nod on a subdivision proposal.
ARC, which proposed plans to move into the former hospital, announced its plans in 2021. According to a news release sent out by ARC, the drug rehabilitation center will be partially opened by late 2023/early 2024, with renovations beginning before the end of March.
Tim Robinson, founder and CEO of ARC, called the purchase "an exciting milestone" for the chain of rehabs, which currently operates 30 programs within 21 counties in eastern and central Kentucky.
"We are thankful for the tremendous support we've received from state and local officials to bring this project to fruition and look forward to making a positive difference in Greenup County and surrounding areas," Robinson wrote in a news release.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he was "grateful to Tim Robinson and all of ARC for their commitment to turning the closing of Bellefonte Hospital into a new opportunity for enhanced care."
The closure of Bellefonte Hospital, right before COVID-19 began spreading across the country, was a punch to the gut for northeastern Kentucky, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs.
Rep. Danny Bentley, a staunch supporter in fighting the opioid epidemic, called the Wednesday "a historic day for our community."
"Not only will this facility provide Kentuckians a second chance to build a life, but it will also write another chapter in the Bellefonte Hospital legacy," Bentley said.
Congressman Hal Rogers, who represents the district where ARC is headquartered, said ARC is "taking treatment to the next level in Kentucky."
"This new facility will provide hope to individuals and families who may have otherwise given up on recovery and support close to home," Rogers said.