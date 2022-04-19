ATLANTA Addiction Recovery Care President and CEO Tim Robinson was presented with the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award at National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit.
Rogers presented Robinson with the award in recognition of his ongoing efforts to serve individuals and families impacted by the addiction crisis.
“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award,” Robinson said. “Since founding ARC and opening the doors to our first treatment center 12 years ago, I have made it my personal mission to serve and support those in our communities who have been impacted by addiction. I am thankful to Congressman Hal Rogers, Operation UNITE, the Rx Summit and the countless other leaders who have inspired our movement and helped to pave the way.”
Robinson founded ARC in 2010 and opened Karen’s Place, a residential treatment center for women, in Louisa. ARC now operates more than 30 programs in 21 Kentucky counties, serving hundreds on a daily basis, and continues to grow throughout Appalachia. ARC’s nationally recognized Crisis to Career model combines treatment with job training to prepare clients for life after ARC and set them up for success.
Robinson graduated from Cumberland College with a bachelor of science in political science and the University of Kentucky College of Law with a Juris Doctorate. A former prosecutor, Robinson celebrated 15 years of recovery in December 2021. He lives in Louisa with his wife Leila and their four children.
Rogers said Robinson is an inspiration.
“He turned his personal recovery journey into a network of hope for others battling addiction, bringing the mission of this summit full circle," Rogers said. "So far, he has helped more than 41,000 individuals battling substance use disorder through Addiction Recovery Care, employing some of those graduates at ARC to continue helping others, and driving more than 900,000 miles to transport folks to a treatment facility last year when they had no other way. He is truly providing a beacon of hope when it is needed the most.”
Rogers founded Operation UNITE in 2003. Under Rogers’ leadership, Operation UNITE launched the Rx Summit in 2012; it is now the largest national collaboration of professionals from local, state and federal agencies, business, academia, treatment providers and allied communities impacted by prescription drug abuse and heroin use. The Beacon of Hope Award is awarded annually at the Rx Summit to a changemaker working to address the addiction crisis and inspiring others to do the same.