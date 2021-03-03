SPRINGFIELD Addiction Recovery Care’s Crown Recovery Center will kick off a shoe drive this month.
As Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) opened Crown Recovery Center (CRC) in November, leadership knew the challenges those in addiction face, according to an ARC release.
While sometimes it may not be homelessness, often staff find those without a decent pair of clothes or shoes, which often people take for granted, ARC wrote.
“Addiction has a way of stripping you down to having so little," said James Bushnell, Crown Recovery Center's Director of Business Services. "Homelessness does not just mean living on the streets. It can also mean instability — someone not having a permanent home to go to."
Just this week, a man entered treatment at CRC, and staff quickly realized the client did not have shoes. They sprung into action, finding him a pair. Bushnell searched through his closet and found the man’s size.
Throughout the next month, the CRC staff are kicking off a shoe drive called “Marching Through Recovery” to ensure every client who seeks out treatment has a decent pair of shoes, according to ARC.
"For those taking that first step into a new life, it is important for us to meet them at that moment to ensure they have everything they need," said Bushnell. "The community has an opportunity to change lives by joining our initiative."
From Monday through the end of March, anyone can stop by the facility with shoes to donate. Crown Recovery Center is at 2735 Bardstown Rd. in St. Catharine. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Call 502-900-2040 with any questions.
ARC's 24/7 addiction help hotline is (606) 638-0938. Visit www.arccenters.com for more information.
ARC operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 20 eastern and central Kentucky counties.