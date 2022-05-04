INEZ Addiction Recovery Care has opened a men’s residential treatment center in Martin County called White Oak Hill.
It’s in Inez, which is the hometown of ARC founder/CEO Tim Robinson.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, state senators and state representatives participated in Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The $2.2 million renovated facility is at the former Inez Middle School. It will create 50 local jobs, according to ARC.
“White Oak Hill will be a place of hope in Martin County, as we continue our joint efforts to save lives and combat substance use disorder,” said Rep. Hal Rogers. “The COVID pandemic caused anxiety, depression and substance abuse to skyrocket. Nationwide, we lost more than 100,000 people to overdose deaths last year and approximately 2,000 of those were in Kentucky. So, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to save lives from this relentless disease. I applaud Tim Robinson and Greg May for expanding treatment options in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”
“We are proud of the work ARC is doing to restore hope and provide a second chance to Kentuckians in Martin County and across the region,” Beshear said. “The opening of White Oak Hill fills an urgent need for comprehensive, compassionate and evidence-based care, giving our fellow Kentuckians an opportunity to heal and rebuild their lives after recovering from addiction.”
Robinson, whose family has deep personal roots in Martin County, noted the meaningful milestone the White Oak Hill project represents in expanding access to treatment and recovery options for local citizens, according to an ARC press release.
In November 2020, Martin County School Board officials approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School property to developer Greg May, whose firm has worked with ARC in developing two other addiction treatment centers: Riverplace Men’s Treatment Center in Pike County and Creekside Women’s Treatment Center in Knott County.
ARC officials anticipate that the White Oak Hill facility will provide the capacity to serve 140 individuals once it begins accepting clients this fall.
Visit arccenters.com for more information.