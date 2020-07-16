With expansion came some subtraction for Addiction Recovery Care.
ARC, headquartered in Louisa, has added 200 beds at two new, large facilities — 100 at Riverplace for men in Pike County and 100 at Creekside for women in Knott County.
According to a press release, opening a pair of state-of-the-art residential treatment centers has allowed ARC the opportunity to consolidate some of its smaller centers with fewer amenities into these larger centers.
Said Matt Brown, ARC Senior Vice President of Administration: “We decided to look around at our facilities, and consolidate some of the smaller ones into bigger, nicer, more equipped facilities. At the same time, we’re investing money in existing centers.”
ARC announced it will invest $300,000 in upgrades.
These were moves, Brown said, that fit well with ARC’s long-term strategy.
Eighty-one employees who worked at the smaller centers were laid off.
“Our prayers are with the employees affected,” Brown said.
ARC is utilizing the new bed capacity to expand its treatment offerings to including PHP (partial hospitalization) level of care that will result in up to 14-21 more days in treatment for those suffering with addiction, according to the press release.
“Over the past week, we’ve learned that overdoses are up by 10% in Kentucky during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tim Robinson, ARC’s CEO and founder. “We are doing all that we can to fight the drug epidemic in the middle of a global pandemic by rolling out new services like Telehealth, the ARC Anywhere app and adding PHP level of care.”
ARC’s network includes more than 30 addiction treatment centers across 16 counties in the Commonwealth.
Visit arccenters.com for more information. Those struggling with addiction may call the 24/7 addiction help hotline at (606) 638-0938.
