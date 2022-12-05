PRESTONSBURG The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (The APPYS) recently won the 2022 Bronze Traverse Award for Experience Development at the annual Kentucky Travel Industry Association Conference in Lexington.
KTIA represents Kentucky’s travel industry which includes attractions, hotels, restaurants, universities, media, industry suppliers, etc., to showcase tourism’s vital role in Kentucky’s economy.
The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards were founded in 2020 by Jill Hamlin, assistant director of fine arts at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Hamlin, an award-winning songwriter, has a master’s degree in social anthropology and ethnomusicology from Queens University, Belfast, Ireland. Her career encompasses stage performance, vocal performance and music industry experience in Nashville. The APPYS was a natural evolution of Hamlin’s accomplishments and passion for elevating the arts in the vast Appalachian region.
“Big Sandy’s partnership with the City of Prestonsburg has created a catalyst for the arts to become a strong economic driver in our region. The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards is the next natural development in sharing our talent with the world,” BSCTC President Telly Sellars said.
The APPYS celebrates art in all forms and recognizes artists from or living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. All 13 states of the Appalachian region are eligible for nominations, and public voting opens soon. The APPYS will be on March 18.
To vote, visit https://appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com. Tickets also are available at the site.