The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission paved the way Tuesday for the application process to being for organization seeking a piece of $478 million the commonwealth is receiving from the opioid settlements reached this year.
According to Bryan Hubbard, chairman of the commission, the applications should be available for organizations by Oct. 15. The commission voted unanimously to accept the grant application style, as well as organization disclosure forms that would make available the financing and leadership of nonprofits applying for the funds.
Hubbard said the grant applications will be finalized when once it is approved by the Governor's Office. However, any organizations applying before that approval will not have to worry — once the grant application is approved, their information will automatically become an application.
Members of the commission conducted a town hall last week in Ashland to hear from people in recovery, loved ones of those in addiction, law enforcement, community leaders and concerned citizens about what needs to be done with the funds and grants.
Hubbard called the meeting in Ashland "heart-wrenching and very sincere."
"While others on this commission may offer their own critiques, I do believe I can rate the spirit the and the substance at the town hall meeting exceptional," Hubbard said. "People were open and honest and did not hold back. They told their stories and they shared their experiences with us."
Hubbard also said at Tuesday's meeting in Frankfort that the dollar amount per county and city has not been hammered out yet — however, once those figures are available, that information will be passed along via the Attorney General's Office, the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities.
During public comment, Lelia Salisbury, founder of the Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, based in Lexington, brought up another contingent of folks effected by opioid use — the children of those lost to overdose.
Salisbury asked the commission to think about the higher risks and negative outcomes youths face when they lose a parent to a drug overdose — she said Kentucky is fifth in the nation for children who have lost their parent to an overdose.
She also said fatal drug overdoses are rising in urban areas and attention needs to be paid to that as well, stating it's not just a rural problem.
After members of the committee returned from breakout sessions to discuss business with their subcommittees, Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Russell) asked members of the public to contact the commission regarding any changes in policy, regulation or law that could benefit helping those with opioid use disorder or prevention.
"I'm a non-voting member of this commission, but I know how to get a bill passed," Bentley said.
The next town hall will be conducted Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at The Forum in Hazard. The next business meeting of the commission will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Capital Complex in Frankfort.
All meetings are open to the public.
(606) 326-2653 |