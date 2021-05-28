SANDY HOOK Elliott County High School students are growing food sans dirt.
Lexington-based AppHarvest dedicated the newest container farm Friday. The set-up lets students raise produce with a smartphone, TV and tablet.
“Otherwise, my kids would not get to experience something this modern,” said Makayla Rose, Elliott County’s first-year agriculture teacher. “ … Some of these kids don’t even live on a farm, so this is all new experiences for them.”
Elliott County’s farm is AppHarvest’s sixth; the others are at Rowan County in Morehead, Rockcastle County in Mount Vernon, Breathitt County in Jackson, Shelby Valley near Pikeville and Madison Central in Richmond.
“With our high school program, what we’re doing is trying to connect these high schools and create an ecosystem … where we’re sharing information and just being able to do it in this half of the state,” said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sandy Hook native Rocky Adkins, a former state representative who is now Senior Adviser to Beshear, and other local dignitaries attended the ceremony.
“This is really a tribute to AppHarvest itself and AppHarvest wanting to make sure that it is taking its prosperity and spreading it to the whole region,” Beshear said. “ … Now, you have a cutting-edge technology company — not just down the road, but right behind your school.”
Alana Lewis, an Elliott County sophomore and member of the Future Farmers of America chapter, plans a career in agriculture. She wants to remove the old greenhouse and eventually feed children at school with food the container farm grows.
“I live in a rural area, but I don’t have a farm,” Lewis said. “I thought about teaching ag. I don’t really know yet.”
Elliott County’s set-up includes space for up to 2,760 seedlings and 2,960 mature plants. Instead of growing them in the dirt, a nutrient film technique, or NFT, provides roots water and nutrients via a shallow stream (or “film”).
Excess water drains to a holding tank and is then recirculated. Tablets near the entrance monitor the system.
“The iPad controls all of the thermostats,” Rose said. “If something goes wrong, it alerts you. There’s a TV and a camera; if I’m not here, I have an app on my phone that I can see what’s going on, what’s needed.
“It’s pretty much self-sufficient.”
Webb said the goal is to use 90% less water and increase yield by 30 times per acre.
Rose said about 200 plants are growing now.
“We do not have tomatoes,” she said. “We have different varieties of lettuce; there’s basil, cilantro. We do have more seeds on the way.”
Beshear also presented two ceremonial checks for Transportation Cabinet projects: nearly $1 million to complete restoration of the Laurel Gorge Bridge; and approximately $500,000 for repaving State Route 755.