MOREHEAD AppHarvest announced it has delivered 2,500 pounds of Beefsteak tomatoes from its first harvest this week to God’s Pantry Food Bank, according to a press release Friday.
The food bank provides food to residents of 50 Kentucky counties, specifically focused on the eastern and central parts of the commonwealth.
God’s Pantry, through its 400-plus distribution partners, operates a distribution center in Morehead, which features a 60-acre indoor farm. The organization doled out about 14 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables and more than 41 million pounds of food overall during its most recent fiscal year, stated the release.
AppHarvest founder/CEO Jonathan Webb said the “faith and grit” of eastern Kentuckyians has built one of the world’s largest high-tech greenhouses. He said, “We’re working to create America’s AgTech capital here in Appalachia to provide affordable, nutritious and delicious fruits and veggies that will help reduce hunger and food deserts.”
The donation is one of numerous steps AppHarvest is taking to address the country’s food crisis. In Kentucky, according to the press release, 20% of children and nearly 15% of adults experience food insecurity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported only one in 10 adults eats enough fruits and vegetables.
Shipments from AppHarvest’s first harvest are now available at select national retailers such as Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Food City and Meijer.
The Morehead facility is expected to produce about 45 million pounds of tomatoes annually from about 720,000 tomato plants.