ASHLAND The Ashland Police Department is “still going at it” in the investigation of an early Saturday shooting on Prichard Street, according to Chief Todd Kelley.
Kelley said detectives “still have a lot of questions” regarding the shooting of an alleged burglary suspect.
“We’re waiting on the medical examiner's report and are actively working to complete this investigation,” Kelley said. “This is a real boots-on-the-ground type of investigation.”
Police said at around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were called for a burglary in progress. The resident of the home, in the 3400 block of Douglas Street, told dispatchers they shot the suspect coming through their front window, a news release stated.
A man found at the scene died as a result of the gunshot wound, police said.
Kelley said in a case like this, it’s up to the prosecutor to determine self-defense or if a crime occurred.
“The police department doesn’t make those kind of rulings,” Kelley said. “What we do is work the case and make it as complete as possible, then turn it over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.”
Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley said whenever a major incident like a shooting occurs, her office is typically in the loop from the beginning.
“I’m contacted right away so we can determine the issues with the case, what needs to be resolved and what we may need to take a case to the grand jury,” Copley said.
Kelley said the department is delaying releasing the name of the decedent to avoid compromising the investigation.
“We want to have the chance to work a few leads before we reveal the name,” Kelley said. “The concern is, there might be people contacting someone involved in the case if we release the name.”
