ASHLAND The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a rape suspect.
Ashland Police have a warrant out for David A. Mitchell, 57. Mitchell is described as a white male, standing at 5-foot-4 and weighing 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Mitchell is believed to be driving a 2017 gray Ford Escape with Kentucky tag number BBC 881.
Anyone who spots Mitchell is asked to not approach him or attempt to apprehend him. Please call the Ashland Police Department at (606) 385-3273 or 911 if spotted.
Citizens can also submit tips to at (606) 385-3127 or at ashlandkypd.com.