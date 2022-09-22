ASHLAND Dressed in their ceremonial uniforms, six Ashland City police officers were promoted Thursday at the Ashland city commission meeting.
Surrounded by friends and families in packed city commission hall — probably the the most packed it’s been in a few years — each police officer was pinned by a family member.
Ed Harrison, newly promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, said he’s excited about the change and the opportunity to run a patrol shift. He said for a good stretch of his 22-year career, he shied away from promotions in order to spend time with his children.
“They’ve gotten older, so I figured it was time to promote,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility and I’m looking forward to it.”
Newly minted sergeant Matt Davis said he too has worked 22 years at the department as an officer. He said it’s been a long road to the promotion, but he’s grateful and thankful to be moving up the ranks.
“It’s going to take some getting used to,” he said.
After receiving their promotions, they men took an oath led by Chief Todd Kelley — as the chief noted, it wasn’t necessary, but reaffirmed what their oath to protect and serve the city.
The following were also moved up the ranks Thursday:
• Lt. Adam Daniels was promoted from sergeant.
• Lt. Nick Lewis was promoted from sergeant.
• Sgt. Jeremy Helms was promoted from patrol officer.
• Sgt. Wes Horn was promoted from patrol officer.