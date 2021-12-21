ASHLAND Many Ashland Police officers have sported beards for the months of November and December to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.
The department took part in No Shave November, a movement to raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention, particularly prostate cancer.
The men paid $1 a day to sport their facial hair on duty. APD otherwise has a mustache-only or clean-shaven policy, explained Chief Todd Kelley. The funds are collected and the department then makes a donation to the community. The choice is left up to Kelley.
Kelley, with the support of his officers, chose two organizations to spread the funds raised this year and last. Due to the pandemic, the department participated in 2020, but was unable to present any funds.
Josh Steele, Mark Wessel and Matt Davis joined Kelley at the KDMC Health Foundation where the men presented Director Laura Patrick with a check for $2,000. Major Scott Sexton, Senior Patrolman Rob Brunty and Officer Dakota Gilkinson joined the chief at Community Hospice where CEO Rod Hieneman was presented with a $2,500 check.
Both Hieneman and Patrick expressed their gratitude for the officers and their generosity.
“I was ecstatic and thrilled to receive the donation,” said Patrick. “Any donation is greatly appreciated, large or small, but just for our city responders such as the police to come together as a group and try to impact patients and their health care and their lives means everything. For them to think of us in that process means a lot.”
The donations are personal to Chief Kelley. Kelley recently lost his father, Tom Kelley, the former mayor and Chief of Police. The late Tom Kelley battled colon cancer and beat it. Todd Kelley understands the fight as he supported his father.
“We are a non-profit and we couldn’t do everything that we do if we didn’t have the community support,” said Beth Taylor, Community Hospice Chief Marketing Director. “The fact that Chief Kelley’s father, Tom Kelley, who was also police chief, passed away earlier this year under hospice care makes this one even more special. They are doing something in his memory for all he gave to the community.”
As Chief Todd Kelley stood with officers in the lobby of Community Hospice, he shared about his father. Kelley and fellow APD officers shared about Tom Kelley’s nuggets of wisdom he passed down that they now share with new officers.
Todd Kelley spent a great amount of time sharing about his father’s last days. Kelley told Hieneman and the senior staff of Hospice about the little bit of relief and comfort it provides in such a rough time.
The value of the hospice organization allowed Kelley and his family to be just that — family. They didn’t have to double as caretakers. Everyone quietly listened as Kelley shared about his recent, emotional experience with Community Hospice.
Kelley said he would put the team at Community Hospice up against anyone in the country. Hieneman thanked Kelley and called his staff angels.
“It was an honor to get to take care of his dad,” said Hieneman. “I didn’t know him personally, but I know he was beloved in the community. It was just an honor to take care of him and all of our patients.”
No Shave November works to raise awareness for men’s health and cancer, so the organizations are working out how to best earmark the funds to best provide care and services related to those issues — two issues close to Chief Kelley’s heart.
The KDMC Health Foundation works to raise awareness and funds for the King’s Daughters health system as well as patients and the community, explained Patrick. The health foundation works to raise funds for oncology services, mammography services, scholarships for students and more.
“It is ever-evolving, but our main goal is to build financial support and be that philanthropic arm for not only the health system but our community,” said Patrick.
Kelley mentioned the funds going to prostate cancer. The foundation is working out exactly how that will look, but Patrick shared that there is a prostate support group as well as other possible opportunities to support prostate cancer patients in need and may not otherwise afford care.
No Shave November isn’t a requirement, and is something the men ask to do each year, said Kelley. They want to do something in the community, he added.
Kelley said as long as they keep asking, APD will keep participating.