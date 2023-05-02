ASHLAND A drunk man impersonating a police officer slammed a person’s face into a chair at the Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House over the weekend, fleeing in his vehicle and running into a house, court records show.
Ashland Police said 27-year-old Dakota Sterling Gussler smashed the victim’s face into a chair at the bar on Saturday night, resulting in the victim requiring multiple stitches.
Both inside and outside the bar, Gussler, of Ashland, claimed he was police officer and threatened to arrest his fellow patrons, court records show.
Gussler got into his car and struck a parked car in the area of Belmont Street and Geiger Lane, according to his arrest citation. He then backed his car up into a house, records show.
Gussler then got out of the car and walked away from the scene, the citation states.
When police officers found him, APD said he smelled of booze and was unsteady on his feet.
Gussler — who was indicted last year in Greenup County on a theft charge — is at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
He currently faces charges of second-degree assault, impersonating a police officer, simple possession of weed, public intoxication, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.