ASHLAND For Chief Todd Kelley, this year's charitable contribution from No Shave November was near and dear to his heart.
On Tuesday, the Kelley and some officers from the Ashland Police Department presented a check for $1,080 to Ashland Community Hospice.
Kelley said he chose Hospice due to the level of care it gave his late father Tom and the entire family during his father's last days.
"We as a family through that experience have seen what a gem we have in this community," Kelley said. "This allows families with their loved ones in their last days to be there to comfort them and not have to be caretakers for them."
Kelley recalled falling asleep on the couch there and awakening to find a comfort dog at Hospice on his lap.
"I feel like it's important we continue to support programs like that," Kelley said.
As officers on the Ashland Police Department get older, Kelley said many of them have also found their families seeking services at Hospice.
"This donation is a way for us to pay this back," he said. "During the holidays, people will drop off cookies and candies for us, so for us to give back is just as important as solving a crime or comforting a victim of a crime."
Mayor Matt Perkins said he's proud of the police department for holding No Shave November every year and he too believes the Ashland Community Hospice offers great services for families.
"It holds a very special place in my family's heart and for many in the community," he said. "I think it's great that our police department has chosen to support this."
Kelley said come next week, officers will be returning to their shifts clean-shaven, after having the fundraiser extended through December.
"It's getting pretty itchy for me, so I think it's time we get back to normal," Kelley said. "Quite a few of us have more gray in our beards than we did last year."
