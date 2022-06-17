ASHLAND Two females were killed in an apparent double homicide Friday morning, according to Ashland Police.
At a 12:15 p.m. press briefing Chief Todd Kelley told media outlets that at 8:18 a.m., patrolmen were dispatched to 3004 Montgomery Avenue to conduct a welfare check, after reports of gunshots in the area.
At the scene, the officers found two women who suffered gunshot wounds, according to Kelley. Boyd EMS arrived on the scene, but found the women were dead on the scene.
"We are working with the Boyd County Coroner to identify the victims and we have now obtained a search warrant and are actively processing the scene," Kelley said. "This is a very fluid situation."
Kelley said "the person responsible for this is not here and was not at the scene" but would not elaborate if a suspect has been determined.
Kelley refused to take questions, but did say more information will be released as the case develops.
"It's tragic that something like this happened in our city and we are going at it to ensure the person responsible for this brought to justice," Kelley said.
