IRONTON Controversy, concerns and outrage have been mounting in the tri-state area since the appearance of a social media blogger, with an objective of exposing crooked police officers.
Chille DeCastro, aka Jose DeCastro, is that media blogger. Since DeCastro’s home was raided in 2002 by the police, he said, it changed who he fundamentally was. DeCastro, who was raised in Alaska and resided in Los Angeles since 2020, said he appointed Robert Shapiro which, DeCastro said, resulted in beating the charges.
“Police are criminals because they use the law to break the law,” DeCastro continued. “It’s been going on since the beginning of policing all together. I hate cops — they’re punks, thugs and criminals, every single one of them. We have exposed so much corruption in the (Ironton) Sheriff's and police department.”
Since starting his YouTube channel in 2021, he has garnered more than 30,000 subscribers in which he provides discourse, dash/bodycam footage, and perspective on American policing.
DeCastro appeared in Ironton after he received a message from an Ironton resident, in which she reported abuse involving officers from the Ironton Police Department. Since then, he has uploaded numerous videos that show DeCastro confronting police officers, sharing stories of incidents happening inside the Lawrence County jail, and interviews of those who are accusing the the Ironton Police Department of foul play.
Since uploading a video to YouTube on March 21, of his first appearance In Ironton, it slowly snowballed and his presence became known. As the days passed by, the views to his videos began to gain traction within the tri-state area.
DeCastro’s phone has received multiple emails and messages from numerous people in the Tri-State claiming they have been done wrong by police, he said, and he has no plans of leaving any time soon.
“I am not leaving until it’s done”, he said.
According to the Ironton Tribune, DeCastro was arrested after refusing to leave the Ironton City Center on Tuesday. He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
In a video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, March 24, titled “Dog Napping 4 Profit,” Desiree Michelle said, DeCastro accused Pitiful Paws Rescue of donating money to the sheriff's department and for starving the animals, in which Michelle said was one-sided and blatant lies.
“He made a video, essentially without contacting us, we were never given an opportunity to tell our side of the story,” she said. “He is inciting rage in the community, he is making people second-guess the police.”
The rescue shelter has felt first-hand effects since the submission of the video.
“Our staff is terrified, we are concerned for the safety of our animals and our safety,” she said. “We are continuing to get calls, voicemails and emails daily with threats, we had people calling saying they are going to burn our shelter to the ground.
“He jumps around and throws numerous stories out at once and we have yet to see any proof,” she said.
The YouTuber’s published videos prompted a local business in Ironton to close for the day, citing safety concerns. According to WOWK, on Friday morning of March 25, Ironton school leaders said they were “hyper-aware” of his presence in the community.
Since DeCastro's arrival to Lawrence County, some said he has brought hope to a corrupt town; others said he has been “telling lies” and “stirring the pot.”
“Don't trust me, watch the videos,” he said. “It’s not one or two people, it’s hundreds of people” contacting him to tell their stories of abuse from not just the IPD, but multiple departments in the area, he said.
“The law and my camera are my weapons, I will not break the law, assault anybody or fight anybody,” he said. He said he’s here because “it’s time to cause a public controversy,” not just In Ironton, but across the country.
“I am for law and order, cops are terrible,” he said.
“We have to get rid of the whole cop police thing,” he continued. “The new system is called transparency and education. We don't need laws, we need civil rights protectors.”
DeCastro believed he is setting a good example for the young people following and watching what he does. He said he wants them to follow in his footsteps.
“Mimic me, learn the laws inside and out,” he said. “The moment you interact with ‘badge thugs,’ grab your camera and say you have been exposed.”
DeCastro posted “four basic missions” in July 2021, which read: Overturn Terry V. Ohio; adding 45 more Supreme Court judges to SCOTUS; totaling 54; using principles of John Rousseau; and landing a deal with a streaming service.