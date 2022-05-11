Ashland Middle Schoolers had the opportunity to talk with an astronaut who works for Blue Origin.
Blue Origin's Vice President of Operations Audrey Powers and Director of Operations John Bamonte spoke with students on a video call about the company and what it's like to work in aerospace, and leave the earth's orbit.
Powers is an astronaut in addition to her role as VP of Operations for Blue Origin. She was one of the astronauts on a recent space flight with William Shatner.
Blue Origin is the Aerospace Company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.
During the video conference, the students learned about how the company reuses the rockets it sends to space.
'It's less expensive and healthier for the environment," said Reagan Hayes.
The conversation piqued the interest of many students in the room. They learned about life as an astronaut and what goes into the job. The students gleefully recalled the conversation and the questions asked.
One of the students was supposed to ask about aliens, but didn't, said Zac Johnson. Hayes said she almost asked but opted to not.
The students said they really wanted to know if anyone has seen extra-terrestrial life on any of their trips.
Powers showed the students footage of her with Jeff Bezos who "greeted them as they came off the rocket," said Harmon.
However, Powers and Bamonte's knowledge of space and aerospace was the coolest part.
Hayes said they really didn't think about their association with Bezos and Shatner. Learning about space was cooler.
They didn't "seem like high-up people," said Rilee Bohanon.
"They're normal people," said Johnson.
"They just haven't done normal things," added Bohanon.
"Just a casual ride to space," said Johnson.
"Just shot to space," said Hayes.
They take eight-minute rides to space, the students recalled. Hayes explained that they get rocketed just outside of Earth's orbit then return.
Luke Corliss was impressed that Powers was not only an astronaut, but a lawyer, he said.
The company has a non-profit affiliate Blue Origin Club for the Future. One of the things the non-profit arm does is send postcards to space.
Students who attended the STLP competition in Louisville had the opportunity to fill out a post card. It will be taken to space, and then sent back to the students.
Bamonte and Powers also told the students about the company's Space Camp it puts on for students. A few said they are interested in the camp.
Caden Ferguson explained that the camps are to inspire students toward science and engineering careers.
A few students are interested in maybe one day becoming an astronaut.
"It would be cool to go to space," said Bohanon.