ASHLAND A federal grand jury has issued another indictment against the last two defendants standing in a meth and heroin distribution ring in Boyd and Greenup counties.
On July 15, a federal grand jury in Lexington issued a third superseding indictment against Joshua A. Gamble and Amanda Cochran, the last defendants with pending charges in a drug ring that extended from northern Ohio to the Huntington-Ashland area, according to court records.
Gamble was set to plead guilty on July 2, but got cold feet at the last minute, according to court records.
The grand jury charged both defendants conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Cochran was also indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Cochran was arrested in late January 2020 after being involved in a rolling shootout with Ohio authorities, along with co-defendant John Knotts.
Gamble was indicted one count of possession with the intent to distribute meth, one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
So far, Knotts, Jesse Baise, Paul Hart and Steven Lindsey have pleaded guilty to their part in the drug trafficking ring.
If convicted, Gamble faces up to life in prison, while Cochran could face a maximum of 60 years in prison.
